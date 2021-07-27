Senior JavaScript Developer/Lead (Anglular focus)

This is a very rare opportunity to join an international company who have straight up brilliant Engineers. They work on groundbreaking tech, and their product truly changes the lives (and saves) the lives of its users. The role is first remote in South Africa, whereever you may live, but may offer future options to relocate when the borders are open.

If you a senior developer are or and can lead a team, this is a unique opportunity to work with insirational minds.

We need Software Engineers who have experience in any of the following:

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, CSS, SCSS, and Angular are critical

(Angular 7,8,9,10, 11 and 12) – our client is working on version 12 but will consider keen applications from versions 7+



Ideally has also worked with the following:

NodeJS, npm, ChartJS, MomentJS, GoJS, and ArcGIS

Git, Jira, Bitbucket, and Confluence

AWS S3, Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, and CloudWatch

Database (mostly applicable to back end, MySQL and MongoDB)

The interview process is fast and you will not be required to complete an assessment 🙂

Lastly:

Unit Testing

TDD

State Management software method

Everything is on AWS

Feel free to get in touch with Anel on [Phone Number Removed];

