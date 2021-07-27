An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – Cloud Architect to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- At least 7-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring cloud solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop programmatically
- Strong working knowledge with software/cloud development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
- Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- To coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Communicate effectively with business
Technical / Functional Skills:
- NodeJS
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- C#
- Python
- Azure Bot framework and services
- Azure Active Directory
- Azure Kubernetes Service
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Virtual Network
- Azure ExpressRoute
- Azure Application Gateway
- Azure Web Apps
- Experience with Azure function, elasticsearch and NLP engineering would be advantageous.
- Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
Apply now for more information!
