Software Developer- Cloud

Jul 27, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – Cloud Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • At least 7-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring cloud solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop programmatically
  • Strong working knowledge with software/cloud development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • To coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Communicate effectively with business

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • C#
  • Python
  • Azure Bot framework and services
  • Azure Active Directory
  • Azure Kubernetes Service
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure Virtual Network
  • Azure ExpressRoute
  • Azure Application Gateway
  • Azure Web Apps
  • Experience with Azure function, elasticsearch and NLP engineering would be advantageous.
  • Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions

