System Analyst (Senior)

Minimum Requirements :
- NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).
- Advanced UML or BPMN course would be advantageous.
- Business Analyst Certification, Diploma, or Advanced BA Qualification is advantageous.
- Minimum of 7 years experience in Technical Systems Analysis and Integration.
- Experience in Data Analysis.
- Experience in Agile (breaking down Epics into smaller User Stories, estimating, and writing User Stories).
Technical Skills:
- BPMN 2.0
- UML Modelling
- Data modelling (minimum being able to understand these. Intermediate and Senior Systems Analysts must be able to model data)
- Use Cases
- High standards for delivery
- Requirements definition
- User Story definition
- Web-services exposure
- Agile project delivery
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Advantageous:
- Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, or similar.
- Experience in Software Development.
- Experience with APIs.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :
Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills
- Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.
- Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.
- Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.
- Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.
- Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.
- Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.
- Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.
- Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.
- Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the why rather than the what of the business request.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.
- Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements.
Facilitation Skills
- Conduct Functional Specification walk throughs with developers.
- Facilitate client-walk through JAD sessions, and sign-off of Functional Specifications with business owners to ensure Business Requirements have been met.
Technical Skills
- Good understanding of UML, specifically:
- Use Case Diagrams & Narratives
- Sequence Diagrams
- Activity Diagrams
- Entity Relationship Diagrams
Project & Management Skills
- Plan delivery with the Development Manager and Scrum Master.
- Co-ordinate activities within the development team, and with other departments.
- Engage with external 3rd-parties (e.g. device manufacturers, product vendors) and internal teams for the delivery of projects, as well as for regular touch-bases.
- Formulate Work Breakdown Structures (including sizing) for projects and Change Requests.
- Drive projects from ideation to completion and ensure successful delivery of these projects.
- Provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QCs and Unit testing progress.
- Monitor roll-out and go-live and attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.
Testing Skills
- Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.
- Functional Testing of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.
- Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing as per team best practices and standards.
- Defect management and regression testing (where applicable), including providing input into the generation of automated test scenarios.
Support & Troubleshooting Skills
- Escalation and management of issues identified during a project / BAU.
- Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis.
- Problem resolution and troubleshooting.
- Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability.
- Work closely with developers, testers, and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.
Progression Skills
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted