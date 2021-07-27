System Analyst (Senior)

Minimum Requirements :



NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Advanced UML or BPMN course would be advantageous.

Business Analyst Certification, Diploma, or Advanced BA Qualification is advantageous.

Minimum of 7 years experience in Technical Systems Analysis and Integration.

Experience in Data Analysis.

Experience in Agile (breaking down Epics into smaller User Stories, estimating, and writing User Stories).

Technical Skills:

BPMN 2.0

UML Modelling Data modelling (minimum being able to understand these. Intermediate and Senior Systems Analysts must be able to model data) Use Cases

High standards for delivery

Requirements definition

User Story definition

Web-services exposure

Agile project delivery

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Advantageous:

Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, or similar.

Experience in Software Development.

Experience with APIs.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills

Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.

Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.

Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.

Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.

Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.

Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.

Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.

Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.

Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the why rather than the what of the business request.

Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.

Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements.

Facilitation Skills

Conduct Functional Specification walk throughs with developers.

Facilitate client-walk through JAD sessions, and sign-off of Functional Specifications with business owners to ensure Business Requirements have been met.

Technical Skills

Good understanding of UML, specifically: Use Case Diagrams & Narratives Sequence Diagrams Activity Diagrams Entity Relationship Diagrams



Project & Management Skills

Plan delivery with the Development Manager and Scrum Master.

Co-ordinate activities within the development team, and with other departments.

Engage with external 3rd-parties (e.g. device manufacturers, product vendors) and internal teams for the delivery of projects, as well as for regular touch-bases.

Formulate Work Breakdown Structures (including sizing) for projects and Change Requests.

Drive projects from ideation to completion and ensure successful delivery of these projects.

Provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QCs and Unit testing progress.

Monitor roll-out and go-live and attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.

Testing Skills

Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.

Functional Testing of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.

Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing as per team best practices and standards.

Defect management and regression testing (where applicable), including providing input into the generation of automated test scenarios.

Support & Troubleshooting Skills

Escalation and management of issues identified during a project / BAU.

Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis.

Problem resolution and troubleshooting.

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability.

Work closely with developers, testers, and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Progression Skills

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

