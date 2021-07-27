System Analyst (Senior)

Jul 27, 2021

Minimum Requirements :

  • NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).
  • Advanced UML or BPMN course would be advantageous.
  • Business Analyst Certification, Diploma, or Advanced BA Qualification is advantageous.
  • Minimum of 7 years experience in Technical Systems Analysis and Integration.
  • Experience in Data Analysis.
  • Experience in Agile (breaking down Epics into smaller User Stories, estimating, and writing User Stories).

Technical Skills:

  • BPMN 2.0
  • UML Modelling
    • Data modelling (minimum being able to understand these. Intermediate and Senior Systems Analysts must be able to model data)
    • Use Cases
  • High standards for delivery
  • Requirements definition
  • User Story definition
  • Web-services exposure
  • Agile project delivery
  • Structured and analytical problem solver
  • Process Mapping
  • Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
  • Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Advantageous:

  • Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, or similar.
  • Experience in Software Development.
  • Experience with APIs.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills

  • Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.
  • Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.
  • Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.
  • Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.
  • Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.
  • Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.
  • Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.
  • Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.
  • Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the why rather than the what of the business request.
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.
  • Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements.

Facilitation Skills

  • Conduct Functional Specification walk throughs with developers.
  • Facilitate client-walk through JAD sessions, and sign-off of Functional Specifications with business owners to ensure Business Requirements have been met.

Technical Skills

  • Good understanding of UML, specifically:
    • Use Case Diagrams & Narratives
    • Sequence Diagrams
    • Activity Diagrams
    • Entity Relationship Diagrams

Project & Management Skills

  • Plan delivery with the Development Manager and Scrum Master.
  • Co-ordinate activities within the development team, and with other departments.
  • Engage with external 3rd-parties (e.g. device manufacturers, product vendors) and internal teams for the delivery of projects, as well as for regular touch-bases.
  • Formulate Work Breakdown Structures (including sizing) for projects and Change Requests.
  • Drive projects from ideation to completion and ensure successful delivery of these projects.
  • Provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QCs and Unit testing progress.
  • Monitor roll-out and go-live and attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.

Testing Skills

  • Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.
  • Functional Testing of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.
  • Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing as per team best practices and standards.
  • Defect management and regression testing (where applicable), including providing input into the generation of automated test scenarios.

Support & Troubleshooting Skills

  • Escalation and management of issues identified during a project / BAU.
  • Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis.
  • Problem resolution and troubleshooting.
  • Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability.
  • Work closely with developers, testers, and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Progression Skills

  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

