Web3/API Full-Stack Developer at Tower Group

Job Description

Our client is looking for a Web3 Full-Stack developer who will be responsible for designing, implementing, and

supporting our clients public API and SDK. Your primary responsibility will be to spearhead the development of

the companys public API and documentation and to ensure we have a world-class developer experience for

users of our API.

Skills

? Strong software development background (5+ years of experience)

? Developer Experience and Developer Relations experience

? Experience working with open-source projects

? Strong knowledge of common algorithms and data structures

? Experience with web3

? Strong API and SDK design experience

? Extensive experience with Node.js, JavaScript, and other modern web development technologies

? Familiarity with Solidity or Cadance

About the company

Our clients company is the marketplace for NFT collateralized loans. Borrowers list their NFT assets as

collateral for a loan and lenders offer loans against them. They are a fully remote team mostly based in Europe

and South Africa.

They believe that NFTs are a core part of the decentralised future we as a crypto community are building

together. Cryptocurrencies represent the units in which we value things, NFTs represent the things we value.

The combination of internet native currency and digital property rights (NFTs) signals the birth of a true virtual

economy.

Our clients mission is to support the growth and development of this new virtual economy by unlocking the

value stored in NFTs.

Who you are:

Our clients company is a fast-growing startup, so they are looking for someone whos willing to roll up their

sleeves and occasionally go above and beyond what their job description says on paper. The ideal candidate

is:

? Security minded

? A team player

? Adaptable/flexible — enjoys doing work that requires frequent shifts in direction

? Achievement-oriented — enjoys taking on challenges, even if they might fail

? Innovative — prefers working in unconventional ways or on tasks that require creativity

? Independent, organized, and accountable

Benefits

We offer a total employee experience which includes:

? Competitive Compensation, Profit-Sharing Equity and Tokens

? Flexible vacation policy

? Comprehensive health plans and Parental leave

? Training and professional development

? Remote first

Learn more/Apply for this position