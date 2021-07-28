Analyst Developer: Digital Payments (CH688) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer in their Digital Payments area. As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum:

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT

7 years proven software development in a banking or fintechs related industry.

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

Min:

Java

XML

SQL

Open API (Swagger)

Spring

Rest Services

Maven

Ideal

CI/CD

DevOps

Cloud (Azure/AWS)

Preferred:

Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card

Knowledge:

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)

Payments related knowledge (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills:

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

