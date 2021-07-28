Application Specialist IT at Datonomy Solutions

Application Specialist IT – permanentPurpose of the JobTo plan, manage and support Digital IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified delivery team.Key job objectives include: To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified area To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environmentJob Objectives1. To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility: Manage re-active tasks Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment Managing Third-Party software releases Software configuration Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines Provide back-up to relevant managers2. To ensure timely and effective communication with the delivery team, stakeholders and the business support users: Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group Liaise with other managers within the business3. To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified area: Monitoring and following up of all open service desk calls Identify and resolve any support call trends Handle any relevant support issues User Support in the specified area 2nd Level Support for the specified area; support for 1 st level support on the service desk Train 1st level support 4. To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment: Manage software bug list with vendors Vendor call management Manage SLA with vendors Schedule change requests with vendorQualificationsIT-related Diploma IT-related Degree (desirable)Experience5 years experience within IT Application specialist position (essential)2 years experience in a Retail industry (desirable)3 – 5 years of Digital experience (essential)Knowledge and Skills2 years broadly skilled in information and communication technology (essential)2 years Knowledge of all stages of Digital systems development from specification to implementation (essential)Exposure to vendor management (desirable)Exposure to Project Management (desirable)Change management (essential)Working with a software development team (essential)Job related skills:Problem solving skills (essential)Interpersonal skills (essential)Communication skills (essential)Project management skills (desirable)Google-Suite (desirable) Agile/kanban (desirable)SQL (desirable

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position