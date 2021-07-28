Full Stack .NET Developer

We are looking for a strong Web / Full Stack Developer to join our team on various consulting projects. We’re looking for someone who can add great value to the team with strong experience in .Net Framework/ Core, C#, Angular 4+, JavaScript and Stylesheets.
Description
- Senior developer, Competent, and highly skilled
- Somebody who wants to grow within the team and company
- Proven Project track record, not only consisting of maintaining
- Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles.
- Website and software application designing, building and maintaining
- Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practice
- Integrating data from backend services and databases
Technical:
- Angular4 +
- C#
- .Net Framework/ Core
- JavaScript, HTML, CSS
- APIs
- Stylesheets