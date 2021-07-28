Full Stack .NET Developer

Jul 28, 2021

We are looking for a strong Web / Full Stack Developer to join our team on various consulting projects. We’re looking for someone who can add great value to the team with strong experience in .Net Framework/ Core, C#, Angular 4+, JavaScript and Stylesheets.

Description

  • Senior developer, Competent, and highly skilled
  • Somebody who wants to grow within the team and company
  • Proven Project track record, not only consisting of maintaining
  • Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles.
  • Website and software application designing, building and maintaining
  • Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practice
  • Integrating data from backend services and databases

Technical:

  • Angular4 +
  • C#
  • .Net Framework/ Core
  • JavaScript, HTML, CSS
  • APIs
  • Stylesheets

