Full Stack .NET Developer

We are looking for a strong Web / Full Stack Developer to join our team on various consulting projects. We’re looking for someone who can add great value to the team with strong experience in .Net Framework/ Core, C#, Angular 4+, JavaScript and Stylesheets.

Description

Senior developer, Competent, and highly skilled

Somebody who wants to grow within the team and company

Proven Project track record, not only consisting of maintaining

Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles.

Website and software application designing, building and maintaining

Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practice

Integrating data from backend services and databases

Technical:

Angular4 +

C#

.Net Framework/ Core

JavaScript, HTML, CSS

APIs

Stylesheets

