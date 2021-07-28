INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER at Universal Healthcare

Position overview

The Information Security Officer will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets. The ISO will be the centre of competence for Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-related activities and responsibilities.

Key tasks and responsibilities

Provide input to the IT security strategy and IT security enhancements

Implement, maintain and ensure adherence to information security framework and information security plan

Work with the IT leadership in the development of the IT security policy, procedures and standards

Ensure system configuration guidelines are followed and monitors system performance for compliance with information security standards.

Clear understanding of cloud computing services/deployment architecture

Perform risk management activities including third-party due diligence

Provide subject matter expertise and guide information and cyber security initiatives

Respond to security and privacy related questions from users, partners, and customers

Page 2 of 3

Page 2 of 3 A diverse security background with knowledge in several cyber security tools including; firewalls; VPN technologies, IDS / IPS, network access control and network segmentation, anti-malware and spam technologies, SIEM, IAM, PAM; risk and vulnerability assessments and compliance tools

Experience in cyber threat monitoring and response, threat remediation and threat intelligence

Deliver security assessment services including network scanning, vulnerability testing, penetration testing, and coordinate incident response activities

Familiarity with information security issues as it relates to web-based applications

Review new and emerging exploits and vulnerabilities, and understand how the Group could defend against them;

Monitor and investigate security events, network and access controls

Hands on approach to remediation of information security issues.

Collaborate the IT development and product teams to improve application and infrastructure security and compliance, and mature the security in software development lifecycle

Drive the Information and cyber security awareness security awareness programme to educate employees about information and cyber security risks and promote good security practices.

Prepare and coordinate the completion of various data and analytics reports. Provide input on cyber security operations metrics and indicators. Report on key cyber security operations metrics and indicators to management.

Experience and Qualifications Required

– Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or equivalent

– Information Security Certification such as CEH, CISM, CCSP, CISSP

– More than 6 years’ experience in an IT security environment, including cloud security

– Knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST, OWASP

– Experience architecting and implementing Security technologies.

– Windows, and Linux operating systems

– Preferred experience in ethical hacking / audit/consulting services (3 – 4 years)

– Preferred with SLDC / development / coding via multiple platforms (1 – 2 years)

Desired Skills:

Information Security

ISO 27001

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader within the South African healthcare industry. Through our evidence-based integrated healthcare services, we aim to facilitate access to healthcare for more individuals. Universal Healthcare’s integrated services include health insurance administration, corporate health and employee wellness programs, managed care, occupational health programs, an extensive network of healthcare professionals/providers, and health insurance, including gap coverage, among others If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good, and engage in a fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you. Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Employer & Job Benefits:

– Medical Aid

– Gap Cover

– Pension Fund

– Group Life and Permanent Health Insurance

– 360 Degrees Loyalty Programme

– Funeral Cover

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position