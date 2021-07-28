Intermediate UX/UI Designer

We are looking for UI/UX Designers to join our Johannesburg based consulting team. We need someone with a passion, love and an eye for design, as well as someone with basic Front-end development skills. If youre interested in such a position, please get in contact ?

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Portfolio of work you can share

Location: Johannesburg

Level: Intermediate

Someone that comes from a design background with development skills

Must understand UX Principles or show an interest in UX methodologies.

Strong design capabilities. The main requirement is Figma, alternatively Adobe XD, Sketch etc.

Must at least have a basic knowledge of CSS and HTML and be comfortable to work in frameworks like Material, Bootstrap, tailwind CSS, etc.

Experience with Angular and React is an advantage but not a must

In a nutshell, we are looking for a passionate and experienced UI/UX Designer with development skills. Someone who gets excited about design and who would like to work with a team of other passionate, skilled and experienced designers and developers.

