Intermediate UX/UI Designer

We are looking for UI/UX Designers to join our Johannesburg based consulting team. We need someone with a passion, love and an eye for design, as well as someone with basic Front-end development skills. If youre interested in such a position, please get in contact ?
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Portfolio of work you can share
Location: Johannesburg
Level: Intermediate
- Someone that comes from a design background with development skills
- Must understand UX Principles or show an interest in UX methodologies.
- Strong design capabilities. The main requirement is Figma, alternatively Adobe XD, Sketch etc.
- Must at least have a basic knowledge of CSS and HTML and be comfortable to work in frameworks like Material, Bootstrap, tailwind CSS, etc.
- Experience with Angular and React is an advantage but not a must
In a nutshell, we are looking for a passionate and experienced UI/UX Designer with development skills. Someone who gets excited about design and who would like to work with a team of other passionate, skilled and experienced designers and developers.