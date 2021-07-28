Magento Developer

Our client is seeking an ambitious Magento Developer to join their team to challenge & transform the industry. If you are keen to build & maintain a user-friendly eCommerce platform, setting up Magento, customizing extensions, testing the performance of each site this is the opportunity for you.

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Magento

PHP

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Mysql

eCommerce

Web Services

JSON

XML

Node.js

SEO

Google Analytics

PPC

Google Tag Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

