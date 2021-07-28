Our client is seeking an ambitious Magento Developer to join their team to challenge & transform the industry. If you are keen to build & maintain a user-friendly eCommerce platform, setting up Magento, customizing extensions, testing the performance of each site this is the opportunity for you.
Desired Skills:
- Magento
- PHP
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- Mysql
- eCommerce
- Web Services
- JSON
- XML
- Node.js
- SEO
- Google Analytics
- PPC
- Google Tag Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric