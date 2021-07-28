Programmer III ABAP

Position Purpose:
To develop and Maintain ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail System. Note: The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CAR
Qualifications:
- IT Programming degree/diploma
Experience:
- 60 months SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
- 36 months SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
- 60 months Programming in all the Financial modules [ SAP RE-FX will be a bonus]
- 48 months 3rd Party Integration
- 24 months SAP S4 Hana Finance
- 36 months SAP Fiori development
Knowledge and skills:
Job Related Knowledge
- Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules
- Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM
- Knowledge of RE-FX module
Job Related Skills
- Standard ABAP
- Object Oriented ABAP
- Interfacing and IDOCS
- Enhancements
- Performance optimisation
- Dialog Programming
- Debugging
- HANA
- SAP Workflow
- FIORI
- SmartForms/Adobe Forms
- CDS views
- AMDP
- WebDynPro
- BRF+
- DRF
- Data Services
- Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)
- Problem solving skills
- Good communication, organising and analytical skills
Job objectives:
- To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the company Standards
- To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.