Programmer III ABAP

Position Purpose:

To develop and Maintain ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail System. Note: The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CAR

Qualifications:

IT Programming degree/diploma

Experience:

60 months SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module

36 months SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules

60 months Programming in all the Financial modules [ SAP RE-FX will be a bonus]

48 months 3rd Party Integration

24 months SAP S4 Hana Finance

36 months SAP Fiori development

Knowledge and skills:

Job Related Knowledge

Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules

Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM

Knowledge of RE-FX module

Job Related Skills

Standard ABAP

Object Oriented ABAP

Interfacing and IDOCS

Enhancements

Performance optimisation

Dialog Programming

Debugging

HANA

SAP Workflow

FIORI

SmartForms/Adobe Forms

CDS views

AMDP

WebDynPro

BRF+

DRF

Data Services

Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)

Problem solving skills

Good communication, organising and analytical skills

Job objectives:

To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the company Standards

To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.

Learn more/Apply for this position