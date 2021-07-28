Programmer III ABAP

Jul 28, 2021

Position Purpose:

To develop and Maintain ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail System. Note: The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CAR

Qualifications:

  • IT Programming degree/diploma

Experience:

  • 60 months SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
  • 36 months SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
  • 60 months Programming in all the Financial modules [ SAP RE-FX will be a bonus]
  • 48 months 3rd Party Integration
  • 24 months SAP S4 Hana Finance
  • 36 months SAP Fiori development

Knowledge and skills:

Job Related Knowledge

  • Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules
  • Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM
  • Knowledge of RE-FX module

Job Related Skills

  • Standard ABAP
  • Object Oriented ABAP
  • Interfacing and IDOCS
  • Enhancements
  • Performance optimisation
  • Dialog Programming
  • Debugging
  • HANA
  • SAP Workflow
  • FIORI
  • SmartForms/Adobe Forms
  • CDS views
  • AMDP
  • WebDynPro
  • BRF+
  • DRF
  • Data Services
  • Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)
  • Problem solving skills
  • Good communication, organising and analytical skills

Job objectives:

  • To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the company Standards
  • To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards
  • To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.

Learn more/Apply for this position