An opportunity is available for a Python Developer that has extensive Python and Angular experience as well as knowledge of Django to lead the department of a highly reputable IT company based in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- 6 Years’ experience in Python and Angular
- 1-2 Years’ experience in Django
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Angular
- Django
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric