Python Developer

An opportunity is available for a Python Developer that has extensive Python and Angular experience as well as knowledge of Django to lead the department of a highly reputable IT company based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

6 Years’ experience in Python and Angular

1-2 Years’ experience in Django

Desired Skills:

Python

Angular

Django

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

