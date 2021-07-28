Python Developer

Jul 28, 2021

An opportunity is available for a Python Developer that has extensive Python and Angular experience as well as knowledge of Django to lead the department of a highly reputable IT company based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

  • 6 Years’ experience in Python and Angular
  • 1-2 Years’ experience in Django

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Angular
  • Django

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position