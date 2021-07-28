SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist to join their dynamic team. Minimum Years of Experience:10+ years Location:Menlyn, Midrand and Home Office rotation Role Tasks:

Main role is to Provide Functional and

Operational Support for SAP Data Intelligence

To be able to Investigate, Understand and

Document functionalities and technologies in SAP Data Intelligence

Create Concepts/Proposals/Designs and Guidelines based on BMW internal requirements & guidelines ex :

Technical Design Documents

Functional Design Documents

Authorization Concepts

Developer Guidelines

How To Documents

Operational Processes

System Monitoring Guidelines

Performance Monitoring Concepts

Secondary role is to be able to assist and provide 2de or 3de level support for other current and new technologies, ex. BWonHANA, BW4/HANA, HANA, Analysis for Office, SAP Analytics Cloud etc.

Collaborate with fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Configure and deliver SAP based solutions including documentation, processes and guidelines as required by the Project

Technical / Functional Skills:- At least 1+ years of SAP Data Intelligence Experience – Experience in SDI (Smart Data Integration) and SDA (Smart Data Access) – Experience in enabling of the DP Agent – Worked with at least 1 Adaptor – Creation of Remote Sources and Flow Graphs in SDI – Experience with Replication, Transformation and Profiling of Data.

– At least 1+ years’ experience in Cloud Based Solutions (AWS/Azure)

– At Least 7+ Years SAP BW Experience

– Experience in SAP ABAP or Other Programming Languages

– Experience in the following would be beneficial o BWonHANA & BW4HANA – SAP Analytics Cloud – HANA XS-C/XS-A Developments – Analysis for Office

– Your technical background will enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Desired Skills:

Sap Bw

Sap Bw on Hana

Cloud

Hana

SAP Data Intelligence

SDI

Cloud analytics

AWS/ Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position