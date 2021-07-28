SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist

Jul 28, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist to join their dynamic team. Minimum Years of Experience:10+ years Location:Menlyn, Midrand and Home Office rotation Role Tasks:

  • Main role is to Provide Functional and
  • Operational Support for SAP Data Intelligence
  • To be able to Investigate, Understand and
  • Document functionalities and technologies in SAP Data Intelligence
  • Create Concepts/Proposals/Designs and Guidelines based on BMW internal requirements & guidelines ex :
  • Technical Design Documents
  • Functional Design Documents
  • Authorization Concepts
  • Developer Guidelines
  • How To Documents
  • Operational Processes
  • System Monitoring Guidelines
  • Performance Monitoring Concepts
  • Secondary role is to be able to assist and provide 2de or 3de level support for other current and new technologies, ex. BWonHANA, BW4/HANA, HANA, Analysis for Office, SAP Analytics Cloud etc.
  • Collaborate with fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
  • Configure and deliver SAP based solutions including documentation, processes and guidelines as required by the Project

Technical / Functional Skills:- At least 1+ years of SAP Data Intelligence Experience – Experience in SDI (Smart Data Integration) and SDA (Smart Data Access) – Experience in enabling of the DP Agent – Worked with at least 1 Adaptor – Creation of Remote Sources and Flow Graphs in SDI – Experience with Replication, Transformation and Profiling of Data.
– At least 1+ years’ experience in Cloud Based Solutions (AWS/Azure)
– At Least 7+ Years SAP BW Experience
– Experience in SAP ABAP or Other Programming Languages
– Experience in the following would be beneficial o BWonHANA & BW4HANA – SAP Analytics Cloud – HANA XS-C/XS-A Developments – Analysis for Office
– Your technical background will enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Desired Skills:

  • Sap Bw
  • Sap Bw on Hana
  • Cloud
  • Hana
  • SAP Data Intelligence
  • SDI
  • Cloud analytics
  • AWS/ Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

