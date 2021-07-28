An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist to join their dynamic team. Minimum Years of Experience:10+ years Location:Menlyn, Midrand and Home Office rotation Role Tasks:
- Main role is to Provide Functional and
- Operational Support for SAP Data Intelligence
- To be able to Investigate, Understand and
- Document functionalities and technologies in SAP Data Intelligence
- Create Concepts/Proposals/Designs and Guidelines based on BMW internal requirements & guidelines ex :
- Technical Design Documents
- Functional Design Documents
- Authorization Concepts
- Developer Guidelines
- How To Documents
- Operational Processes
- System Monitoring Guidelines
- Performance Monitoring Concepts
- Secondary role is to be able to assist and provide 2de or 3de level support for other current and new technologies, ex. BWonHANA, BW4/HANA, HANA, Analysis for Office, SAP Analytics Cloud etc.
- Collaborate with fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Configure and deliver SAP based solutions including documentation, processes and guidelines as required by the Project
Technical / Functional Skills:- At least 1+ years of SAP Data Intelligence Experience – Experience in SDI (Smart Data Integration) and SDA (Smart Data Access) – Experience in enabling of the DP Agent – Worked with at least 1 Adaptor – Creation of Remote Sources and Flow Graphs in SDI – Experience with Replication, Transformation and Profiling of Data.
– At least 1+ years’ experience in Cloud Based Solutions (AWS/Azure)
– At Least 7+ Years SAP BW Experience
– Experience in SAP ABAP or Other Programming Languages
– Experience in the following would be beneficial o BWonHANA & BW4HANA – SAP Analytics Cloud – HANA XS-C/XS-A Developments – Analysis for Office
– Your technical background will enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.
Desired Skills:
- Sap Bw
- Sap Bw on Hana
- Cloud
- Hana
- SAP Data Intelligence
- SDI
- Cloud analytics
- AWS/ Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma