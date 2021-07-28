Senior Developer at Webafrica

Jul 28, 2021

Webafrica is a top ISP in the country and we are looking for a developer who is edgy, keen on building an online environment that works like a well-oiled machine and is meticulous in doing so.

About the Position

Main Purpose of the Job:

  • You will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of all software applications by:
  • Analysing business requirements and design technical solutions to meet them
  • Identifying, troubleshooting and debugging defects
  • Managing individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables
  • Provide 3rd level support by investigating and resolving incidents in accordance

Minimum requirements:

  • Must love to work in a team
  • Strong leadership qualities with the ability to mentor/coach
  • Must be able to lead projects well
  • Relevant qualification – Computer Science degree or Diploma
  • 6+ years’ .NET experience – full stack
  • Must work well within an agile software development environment
  • Working knowledge of the Scrum methodology’s principles and processes
  • Working knowledge of relational databases – MSSQL & MySQL
  • Working knowledge of API design and distributed backend systems
  • Current and up to date experience in web technologies utilizing SOA patterns
  • Knowledge of OOP design and patterns
  • Experience using PHP or the willingness to learn
  • Strong use of source code repositories
  • Ability to provide creative and innovative ideas for new developments and/or improvements on existing systems
  • Ability to provide accurate documentation on technical specifications and code standards (when required)

Key competencies:

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
  • Ability to work and learn independently
  • Willingness to learn and develop
  • Self-motivated and driven
  • Ability to communicate technical, complex concepts to relevant stakeholders
  • To be able to work methodically
  • Must be able to adapt to changing situations and circumstances

Desired Skills:

  • debugging
  • full stack
  • Software Development
  • Scrum methodology
  • MSSQL
  • Mysql
  • API design
  • OOP design and patterns

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

