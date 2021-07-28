Senior Developer at Webafrica

Webafrica is a top ISP in the country and we are looking for a developer who is edgy, keen on building an online environment that works like a well-oiled machine and is meticulous in doing so.

About the Position

Main Purpose of the Job:

You will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of all software applications by:

Analysing business requirements and design technical solutions to meet them

Identifying, troubleshooting and debugging defects

Managing individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables

Provide 3rd level support by investigating and resolving incidents in accordance

Minimum requirements:

Must love to work in a team

Strong leadership qualities with the ability to mentor/coach

Must be able to lead projects well

Relevant qualification – Computer Science degree or Diploma

6+ years’ .NET experience – full stack

Must work well within an agile software development environment

Working knowledge of the Scrum methodology’s principles and processes

Working knowledge of relational databases – MSSQL & MySQL

Working knowledge of API design and distributed backend systems

Current and up to date experience in web technologies utilizing SOA patterns

Knowledge of OOP design and patterns

Experience using PHP or the willingness to learn

Strong use of source code repositories

Ability to provide creative and innovative ideas for new developments and/or improvements on existing systems

Ability to provide accurate documentation on technical specifications and code standards (when required)

Key competencies:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)

Ability to work and learn independently

Willingness to learn and develop

Self-motivated and driven

Ability to communicate technical, complex concepts to relevant stakeholders

To be able to work methodically

Must be able to adapt to changing situations and circumstances

Desired Skills:

debugging

full stack

Software Development

Scrum methodology

MSSQL

Mysql

API design

OOP design and patterns

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

