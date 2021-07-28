Senior Developer at Webafrica

Webafrica is a top ISP in the country and we are looking for a developer who is edgy, keen on building an online environment that works like a well-oiled machine and is meticulous in doing so.
About the Position
Main Purpose of the Job:
- You will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of all software applications by:
- Analysing business requirements and design technical solutions to meet them
- Identifying, troubleshooting and debugging defects
- Managing individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables
- Provide 3rd level support by investigating and resolving incidents in accordance
Minimum requirements:
- Must love to work in a team
- Strong leadership qualities with the ability to mentor/coach
- Must be able to lead projects well
- Relevant qualification – Computer Science degree or Diploma
- 6+ years’ .NET experience – full stack
- Must work well within an agile software development environment
- Working knowledge of the Scrum methodology’s principles and processes
- Working knowledge of relational databases – MSSQL & MySQL
- Working knowledge of API design and distributed backend systems
- Current and up to date experience in web technologies utilizing SOA patterns
- Knowledge of OOP design and patterns
- Experience using PHP or the willingness to learn
- Strong use of source code repositories
- Ability to provide creative and innovative ideas for new developments and/or improvements on existing systems
- Ability to provide accurate documentation on technical specifications and code standards (when required)
Key competencies:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
- Ability to work and learn independently
- Willingness to learn and develop
- Self-motivated and driven
- Ability to communicate technical, complex concepts to relevant stakeholders
- To be able to work methodically
- Must be able to adapt to changing situations and circumstances
Desired Skills:
- debugging
- full stack
- Software Development
- Scrum methodology
- MSSQL
- Mysql
- API design
- OOP design and patterns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree