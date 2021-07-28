SQL Developer

Main purpose of Job:
Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for our global operations
Primary responsibilities:Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#
Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.
Thorough unit testing of development work
Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project work
Scoping of client requirements
Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary
Minimum qualification and experience:
BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)
Senior level SSRS, SSIS
Senior C#
Experience / training that would be an advantage:
Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
Experience in a customer facing role
Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development
Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems
Power BI experience
Database design, development
Knowledge of SSAS
Integration or dashboard/reporting experience
Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures
Good understanding of different development methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- Power BI
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa.
A leading provider of software solutions for Governance, Risk and Compliance management and reporting.
The individual will utilize their SQL and TSQL experience to deliver bespoke and standard items for our configurable software platform. The Technical Solutions Expert will work in our Professional Services department in an agile project stream and be able to serve as an expert in technical delivery and bespoke development.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Non