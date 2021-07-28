SQL Developer

Main purpose of Job:

Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for our global operations

Primary responsibilities:Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#

Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.

Thorough unit testing of development work

Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project work

Scoping of client requirements

Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary

Minimum qualification and experience:

BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification

Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)

Senior level SSRS, SSIS

Senior C#

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON

Experience in a customer facing role

Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems

Power BI experience

Database design, development

Knowledge of SSAS

Integration or dashboard/reporting experience

Administration Knowledge of SQL Server

Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures

Good understanding of different development methodologies

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

Power BI

T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa.

A leading provider of software solutions for Governance, Risk and Compliance management and reporting.

The individual will utilize their SQL and TSQL experience to deliver bespoke and standard items for our configurable software platform. The Technical Solutions Expert will work in our Professional Services department in an agile project stream and be able to serve as an expert in technical delivery and bespoke development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Non

