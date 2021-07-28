Systems Engineer at Webafrica

About the Position
Main Purpose of the Job
- Build, upgrade, maintain server and desktop hardware and software
- Ensure existing systems are kept up to date
- Perform troubleshooting, repairs and downtime mitigation on systems/hardware
- Assist NetOps team by providing network assistance
- Manage Active Directory and other staff accessible services
- Maintain Companywide Antivirus Systems
- Provide internal support to company staff
- Supplier management and stock sourcing
Minimum Requirements:
Systems Engineer experience (3 years+):
- CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) a must
- Microsoft (MCP or MCSA or MSCE) preferable
- Additional qualifications advantageous
- Enterprise Network experience a must (L2&3 LAN/WAN, VLAN, STP, etc – Cisco, Dell, Mikrotik)
- Solid Windows Server and Desktop experience a must (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade)
- Virtualisation Experience or willingness to learn (Hyper-V, VMM, DPM)
- Experience with Monitoring Tools (eg. PRTG, Cacti, Observium) advantageous
- Experience with MSSQL/MySQL (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade, tune) advantageous
- Experience with Linux (CentOS, Ubuntu) advantageous
- Office 365 Online (Exchange, Sharepoint) experience a must
- Good understanding of systems security (firewalling, network access)
- Solid understanding of the innards of the Internet (DNS / FTP / Mail / HTTP)
- Thorough understanding of Active Directory (GPO, OUs)
- Must have own transportation and be prepared to perform onsite visits to our Data Centre as required operationally
Key Competencies
- Self-motivated and self-disciplined
- Passionate and committed
- Innovative and proactive
- Perfectionist
- Ability to work solo or in a team on projects
- Ability and willingness to learn and adapt continuously
- Humility and modesty
- Self-Managing
The position includes but is not limited to the above KPA’s
Desired Skills:
- Information Systems
- software experience
- server and desktop hardware
- Antivirus Systems
- Ccna
- MCP or MCSA or MSCE
- LAN/WAN
- MSSQL/MySQL
- Linux
- Office 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Webafrica is on the prowl for a superstar of the tech world, a Technology and Systems Whisperer if you will.
If you think you have what it takes and want to delve into more than just systems administration, this job is perfect for you!