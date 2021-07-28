Systems Engineer at Webafrica

About the Position

Main Purpose of the Job

Build, upgrade, maintain server and desktop hardware and software

Ensure existing systems are kept up to date

Perform troubleshooting, repairs and downtime mitigation on systems/hardware

Assist NetOps team by providing network assistance

Manage Active Directory and other staff accessible services

Maintain Companywide Antivirus Systems

Provide internal support to company staff

Supplier management and stock sourcing

Minimum Requirements:

Systems Engineer experience (3 years+):

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) a must

Microsoft (MCP or MCSA or MSCE) preferable

Additional qualifications advantageous

Enterprise Network experience a must (L2&3 LAN/WAN, VLAN, STP, etc – Cisco, Dell, Mikrotik)

Solid Windows Server and Desktop experience a must (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade)

Virtualisation Experience or willingness to learn (Hyper-V, VMM, DPM)

Experience with Monitoring Tools (eg. PRTG, Cacti, Observium) advantageous

Experience with MSSQL/MySQL (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade, tune) advantageous

Experience with Linux (CentOS, Ubuntu) advantageous

Office 365 Online (Exchange, Sharepoint) experience a must

Good understanding of systems security (firewalling, network access)

Solid understanding of the innards of the Internet (DNS / FTP / Mail / HTTP)

Thorough understanding of Active Directory (GPO, OUs)

Must have own transportation and be prepared to perform onsite visits to our Data Centre as required operationally

Key Competencies

Self-motivated and self-disciplined

Passionate and committed

Innovative and proactive

Perfectionist

Ability to work solo or in a team on projects

Ability and willingness to learn and adapt continuously

Humility and modesty

Self-Managing

The position includes but is not limited to the above KPA’s

About The Employer:

Webafrica is on the prowl for a superstar of the tech world, a Technology and Systems Whisperer if you will.

If you think you have what it takes and want to delve into more than just systems administration, this job is perfect for you!

