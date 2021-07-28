Tester at Marbletech

Investment Management Software firm requires a Tester to review and analyse system specifications. Testing of software Applications. Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software. Recording results in test documentation. Identifying and reporting test failures or bugs and identifying with the software development team. Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application. Creating and executing test plans for software development. Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software. Executing test cases. Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications. Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance, and regression testing. Verifying basic SQL query and stored [URL Removed] developed software against specified requirements. Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested. Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects. Designing testing scenarios for usability testing. Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing.

Strong analytical skills

Experience in working collaboratively in teams

Intellectual curiosity and interest in learning more about financial markets and systems we develop. Experience working on a variety of software development projects.

The desire to work in a fast passed environment.

Able to follow the software development life cycle from start to deployment.

Financial services experience, especially in stockbroking or investment management would be beneficial

Bonus Skills

Testing or Development of web applications using MV

SQL experience

Bonus if able to understand Visual Basic

Bonus if there is a understanding of Dev Express.

Bonus if there is a understanding of Web api’s

Desired Skills:

IT Qualification

SQL

Detail Oriented

Analytical

Software Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading technology firm specialising in investment management software solutions for blue-chip financial services firms looking for mid to senior level developers to expand the team as part of the company’s growth strategy.

