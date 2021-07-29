Analyst – Analysing healthcare data!
The successful candidate will be required to perform detailed analyses, build statistical models and provide advice in health risk responsibility. The role will also involve the management of a small team of actuarial / statistical analysts.
The Position: We’re looking for a vibrant Analyst to be based permanently in Cape Town.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Degree in Actuarial or Data Science – essential
- Qualified Actuary with at least 1 year post-qualification experience
- Holder of a Master’s Degree in Actuarial Science or Data Science – highly advantageous
- SAS / SQL experience
- Advanced spreadsheet skills (Excel / Macros)
- A thorough knowledge of data manipulation and management
- Experience in the Medical Scheme industry
- Must reside in Cape Town – essential
- Must be a team player
- Must be dedicated and hard working
- Own reliable transport a must have
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
Responsibilities:
- Analysing healthcare data and interpret results
- Advise internal clients and co-develop risk management products
- Develop and maintain statistical models
- Implement flexible data handling and reporting solutions using a variety of software platforms
- Manage and develop a team of analysts
- General analytic support
- Keep up to date with global health risk management initiatives
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
