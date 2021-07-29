Analyst

Analyst – Analysing healthcare data!

The successful candidate will be required to perform detailed analyses, build statistical models and provide advice in health risk responsibility. The role will also involve the management of a small team of actuarial / statistical analysts.

The Position: We’re looking for a vibrant Analyst to be based permanently in Cape Town.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Degree in Actuarial or Data Science – essential

Qualified Actuary with at least 1 year post-qualification experience

Holder of a Master’s Degree in Actuarial Science or Data Science – highly advantageous

SAS / SQL experience

Advanced spreadsheet skills (Excel / Macros)

A thorough knowledge of data manipulation and management

Experience in the Medical Scheme industry

Must reside in Cape Town – essential

Must be a team player

Must be dedicated and hard working

Own reliable transport a must have

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Responsibilities:

Analysing healthcare data and interpret results

Advise internal clients and co-develop risk management products

Develop and maintain statistical models

Implement flexible data handling and reporting solutions using a variety of software platforms

Manage and develop a team of analysts

General analytic support

Keep up to date with global health risk management initiatives

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

