Business Analyst HR at Datonomy Solutions

Experience
- 5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
- 5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
- 3 – 5 years Retail industry experience
- 3 – 5 years in depth knowledge of HR processes
- 3 – 5 years SAP HR experience
- 2 – 3 years HR/Payroll qualification or relevant work experience (desirable)
- 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience (desirable)
- 3+ years experience with complex integrated environment
- Infrastructure, integration and API is essential
Job Objectives1. Information Seeking and Analysis:
- Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- Requirement elicitation:
- Work with business and user in departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business and its process and information
- Propose and document capability, process, functional, and information management improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- Facilitate the definition of business solutions and evaluate solution options, including cross-functional and cross-business solutions
2. Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing:
- Gain knowledge within a specific area and share that knowledge across the team.
- This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT: Work closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager, and other Business Analysts to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
- Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
- Coach and mentor domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
- Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
- Assist with prioritising business requests Understand interdependencies across capability areas
3. Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:
- Build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised and facilitating understanding
- Accurately communicate the business requirements to IT and other stakeholders, to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed.
- Keep Business User informed of any changes.
- Train business users as the need arises:
- Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable. Continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business systems and their use.
4. Theoretical knowledge and application:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies and business solutions, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
- Define scope of business solution and ensure understanding of scope by business and IT stakeholders
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specifications
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and coordinate Business Scenario development and User Acceptance Testing Understand, document, and escalate project issues and risks with other business and IT areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.
5. Time Management:
- Deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Knowledge and Skills
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modelling tools preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement
- Programming knowledge (desirable)
- SDLC knowledge (desirable)
- Data modelling (desirable)