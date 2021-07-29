Data Analyst

Our client who is based in Pretoria is looking for talented data analysts to join their IT team. The role will involve conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design. Develop analysis and reporting capabilities; and monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements. Duties and responsibilities include interpreting data, analysing results, using statistical techniques and providing ongoing reports; assisting in the design of solutions for user driven reporting as well as the development and implementation of databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimise statistical.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics or similar

Proven working experience as a data analyst or business data analyst

Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, or ETL frameworks)

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Knowledgeable on queries, report writing and presenting findings

