Data Analyst at Interdot Solutions

Data Analyst

Our client a leading insurance service provider is looking for a Data analyst to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions.

Your qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Degree in mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics or Economics or any relevant data science degrees (MSc Data Science, MSc Big Data, MSc Business Analytics)

Your experience:

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in a data analyst position

Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics, and Diagnostic analytics.

Experience with relational database management tools/systems e.g., MySQL, IBM DB2, SQL lite, and/or Microsoft SQL Server Management studios and/or Oracle RDBMS

Sound Knowledge of Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Excel

Your Outputs (include but is not limited to):

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Using tools and techniques to visualize data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs

To perform/apply data modelling, data cleansing and data enrichment techniques

Preparing reports and dashboards and presenting these to management and/or external

stakeholders

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence/Data Management

Work with Management to prioritize business and information needs

Adhoc tasks as allocated or required by Management

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position