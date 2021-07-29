Data Analyst at Interdot Solutions

Jul 29, 2021

Data Analyst
Our client a leading insurance service provider is looking for a Data analyst to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions.
Your qualifications:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
  • Degree in mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics or Economics or any relevant data science degrees (MSc Data Science, MSc Big Data, MSc Business Analytics)

Your experience:

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in a data analyst position
  • Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics, and Diagnostic analytics.
  • Experience with relational database management tools/systems e.g., MySQL, IBM DB2, SQL lite, and/or Microsoft SQL Server Management studios and/or Oracle RDBMS
  • Sound Knowledge of Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Excel

Your Outputs (include but is not limited to):

  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
  • Using tools and techniques to visualize data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs
  • To perform/apply data modelling, data cleansing and data enrichment techniques
  • Preparing reports and dashboards and presenting these to management and/or external
  • stakeholders
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
  • Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence/Data Management
  • Work with Management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Adhoc tasks as allocated or required by Management

Desired Skills:

  • Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

