Data Analyst at Interdot Solutions

Data Analyst
Our client a leading insurance service provider is looking for a Data analyst to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions.
Your qualifications:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Degree in mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics or Economics or any relevant data science degrees (MSc Data Science, MSc Big Data, MSc Business Analytics)
Your experience:
- Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in a data analyst position
- Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics, and Diagnostic analytics.
- Experience with relational database management tools/systems e.g., MySQL, IBM DB2, SQL lite, and/or Microsoft SQL Server Management studios and/or Oracle RDBMS
- Sound Knowledge of Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Excel
Your Outputs (include but is not limited to):
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Using tools and techniques to visualize data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs
- To perform/apply data modelling, data cleansing and data enrichment techniques
- Preparing reports and dashboards and presenting these to management and/or external
- stakeholders
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
- Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence/Data Management
- Work with Management to prioritize business and information needs
- Adhoc tasks as allocated or required by Management
Desired Skills:
- Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree