Data Engineer AWS Cloud – Semi Remote – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative team has an awesome chance for a multi-skilled AWS Cloud expert to join their state-of-the-art team! Work with like-minded forward-thinking technologists that are developing platforms of tomorrow in an environment that is always looking at ways to push new ideas and boundaries!

Requirements for the environment that is Java, Openshift and Docker friendly:

8+ years

Expert/Chief Expert

AWS

Lambda

DynamoDB

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Reference Number for this position is SM52685 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Menlyn and Home Office offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

