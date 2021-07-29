Data Engineer AWS Cloud – Semi Remote – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jul 29, 2021

An innovative team has an awesome chance for a multi-skilled AWS Cloud expert to join their state-of-the-art team! Work with like-minded forward-thinking technologists that are developing platforms of tomorrow in an environment that is always looking at ways to push new ideas and boundaries!

It’s an opportunity that will keep you a step ahead in the development space, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements for the environment that is Java, Openshift and Docker friendly:

  • 8+ years
  • Expert/Chief Expert
  • AWS
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Python 3x
  • SQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • Terraform
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • Step Function
  • SNS
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • S3

Reference Number for this position is SM52685 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Menlyn and Home Office offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • S3
  • Linux
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position