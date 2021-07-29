Front End Developer (React/UI/UX) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Your exceptional eye for detail and innovative visuals to elevate the user experience is sought by an Independent Asset Management Firm seeking its next Front End Developer. Joining a mixed Agile team, your focus will be on the implementation of an IT Insights & Visualisation platform including Portfolio Management and Construction Application. You will also be expected to deliver UI product enhancements directly to the Product Owner and end-users where UI capabilities are required. You will require a relevant Degree, at least 5 years working with JavaScript (React) & TypeScript, prior experience building complex UI and a good understanding of UX. You will also need to be proficient with Source Control tools like GitHub, RESTful APIs and have experience implementing an automated Test-Driven Development [URL Removed] gathering, communicating with stakeholders and documenting findings in the form of user stories and techniques.

Work with Engineering Leads and Product Owners to formulate development approach to next development sprint.

Readily work in a proof-of-concept style to engage stakeholders and adopt fail-fast approach to enable higher quality deliverables.

Develop to house standards and ensure code is clear, functional and easy to support.

Work in a collaborative approach for code storage, documentation and commentary.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years working with web frameworks and libraries, Javascript (React), TypeScript.

Test Driven Development approach is essential and experience in implementing automated Test-Driven Development.

Experience working with RESTful APIs.

UI/UX skills a definite requirement.

Experience with Source Control tools like GitHub.

Advantageous

Experience with Scrum or Kanban as the teams are increasingly moving to an Agile development approach.

Knowledge of other programming languages such as Python, Java and C#.

Experience of working within a DevOps framework.

Knowledge of cloud technologies like AWS and Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Have a good eye on detail.

Able to work independently as well as work collaboratively, with ability to work in teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Positive attitude to work and change.

Good time management skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written.

Able to multitask; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

High level of accuracy.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker.

Self-starter (i.e., dont expect to be task driven).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position