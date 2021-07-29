Intermediate Business Analyst (Unit Trust and LISP at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic trading concern in Cape Town is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst with Unit Trusts and LISP experience who will be responsible for defining specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support. Please note preference will be given to Employment Equity candidates. DUTIES:

Root-cause analysis and resolution of production support issues within agreed service level agreement (SLA)

Requirements definition for process and system enhancements, Business as Usual (BAU) changes and production support items

Being involved in systems testing of both fixes and enhancements

Improving structures and processes within which the Client Solutions team operates

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration

Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes

Experience in process improvements and process definition

At least 5 years of formal business and process analysis experience

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements

Software testing (at least 3 years experience as part of the BA competency)

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one

Business analysis qualification (Diploma or higher)

Software/Systems knowledgeEssential:

Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent

SQL experience

Desirable:

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

ATTRIBUTES:

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills

Experience in the full range of business analysis competencies (BABOK)

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Unquestionable integrity

