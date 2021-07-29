Intermediate .Net Developer with Angular/React – Johannesburg – R540K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Fintech, based in Sandton specialising in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence is on the hunt for an Intermediate Full Stack .Net Developer to join their elite team of Developers.

You will be joining a team that is technically thriving and proficient in all the modern tech that the talk of the dev world!

Requirements:

4+ years’ dev experience in the C# Microsoft stack

Experience in .Net Core, Web API REST, SQL, SOLID design concepts

Angular 9+/ React is required on the front end

Azure cloud experience is advantageous

Mathematical minded individuals with good academic transcripts

Qualifications:

This team prefer developers with a Degree in Science /Mathematics

Reference Number for this position is RS51803 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a salary of up to R540k PA salary negotiable on experience. E-mail Rylene on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.Net Core

Angular 9

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

