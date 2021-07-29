Python Data Engineer / Data Scientist – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Technology driven Cape Town based firm who has major international clientele has a need for an innovative Python Data Engineer / Data Scientist to join their cross-functional team.

This firm has won numerous awards for the way they operate and have no plans to slow down. The role requires a candidate who has a solid background of exposure to the financial services world. The environment is challenging, innovative and extremely corporate.

You will be required to develop and maintain robust data pipelines capable of handling terabytes of data as well as working with their business teams to perform complex data analyses and building predictive models.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to join some of SA’s best developers and work on the most exciting projects! APPLY now!!

Tech stack includes:

Python

R

Microservices

SOLID

Scrum

Kanban

DevOps

CI/CD

APIs

AWS

Azure

GCP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

