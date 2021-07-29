Salesforce DevOps

Technical Skills:

  • MuleSoft
  • [URL Removed]
  • Agile methodology
  • Apache Ant and Maven
  • JavaScript with Node.js
  • Git
  • XML and JSON
  • Bitbucket
  • Designing and implementation of Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment processes using tools such as Bitbucket Pipelines, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitLab, or similar

Experience:

  • Junior Salesforce DevOps: minimum 2 years experience in the same role
  • Senior Salesforce DevOps: minimum 5 years experience in the same role

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Salesforce
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Azure
  • Devops
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Apache
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • API
  • Javascript
  • Node
  • Force.com

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner seeks to employ a highly skilled Salesforce Devops Engineers to start ASAP!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • 25 Annual Leave Days
  • Retirement Benefits
  • Training
  • Bonus

