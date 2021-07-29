Technical Skills:
- MuleSoft
- [URL Removed]
- Agile methodology
- Apache Ant and Maven
- JavaScript with Node.js
- Git
- XML and JSON
- Bitbucket
- Designing and implementation of Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment processes using tools such as Bitbucket Pipelines, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitLab, or similar
Experience:
- Junior Salesforce DevOps: minimum 2 years experience in the same role
- Senior Salesforce DevOps: minimum 5 years experience in the same role
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Salesforce
- XML
- JSON
- Azure
- Devops
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Apache
- Maven
- Jenkins
- API
- Javascript
- Node
- Force.com
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner seeks to employ a highly skilled Salesforce Devops Engineers to start ASAP!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- 25 Annual Leave Days
- Retirement Benefits
- Training
- Bonus