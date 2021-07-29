Senior Technician at MPC Recruitment

Our Client, A Leading FMCG Manufacturing Concern based in Humansdorp, is seeking a skilled Senior Technician to join their amazing team.

Duties & Responsibilities

The successful candidate will report to the Maintenance Superintendent and will be responsible for preventative and breakdown maintenance on electrical, mechanical and instrumentation equipment, assisting with projects and continuous improvements, developing and training of subordinates. Overtime, standby and shift work may need to be worked as required.

Desired Experience & Qualification

The successful candidate will have a Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar qualification.

Preferred candidates will have a minimum of 5 years’ experience gained in automated food or beverages manufacturing environment.

Previous knowledge and experience of dairy processing equipment, especially cheese, butter, and milk powder, will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Dairy Processing

Electrical

Mechanical

Preventative Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

