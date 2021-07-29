Software Developer Team Lead (C#; .NET) – Cape Town – Up to R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a talented Software Developer who is keen to make a difference? If so, this is a top shelf opportunity to join the product development team at an innovative and well-funded, Cape Town based NGO.

Collaborating with a variety of stakeholders across the business from developers, product owners, testers, and managers, you’ll plan, design, and develop new features and functionality. This is also a great option for those who fancy themselves as though leaders, as you’ll also be involved in leading / mentoring a small team of junior to intermediate level developers.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree OR Diploma, i.e., BSc Computer Science

5+ years’ solid C# / .Net development experience

.Net MVC, WebAPI experience

Non-Essential / Highly Advantageous:

Microsoft Certification considered favourably i.e., MCSD Software Development

Azure OR GCP OR AWS

Agile development practices

CI/CD tools such as Jenkins

Docker / Kubernetes

React

Vue

Git / GitHub

Reference Number for this position is NN53464 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net MVC

WebAPI

C#.Net

Azure OR GCP OR AWS

CI/CD tools such as Jenkins

Git / GitHub

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position