Xamarin Developer

Seeking developers who are innovative and seek to stay abreast with the latest development trends! Apply now or miss out on a once in a lifetime opportunity!

Job & Company Description:

Our client is a software development house based in the North of Johannesburg. They specialise in the development of mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows Phone. They are also involved in web development, eCommerce solutions using Magento or PrestaShop. Their team is experienced in the user experience design, business intelligence and bespoke software development and they are looking for talented developers to join them.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Must have very strong C# and Xamarin skills

Must have 3+ years experience (1 year plus of Xamarin)

Experience with enterprise level, high-availability mobile application development required

Up-to-date on Android and iOS development standards

Experience with SQL, Entity Framework, Nuget

Unit testing, build scripts and deployment

API development (using Swagger preferably) will be an advantage

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visitwww.networkrecruitment.co.za

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information, contact:

Colinda Lee on [Phone Number Removed];

IT Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position