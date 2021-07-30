Credit Optimisation Senior Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

A challenging opportunity is available within the Credit Risk Department of TFG Financial Services. We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated individual to develop analytical solutions to inform the overall credit strategy using state of the art techniques. The successful applicant will develop and oversee the implementation of credit granting strategies using prescriptive analytics. This exciting opportunity will also provide exposure to forecasting of key portfolio measures given a set of levers and assumptions.

Job Description:

Senior analyst in optimisation solutions within credit acquisitions, originations, limit management, authorisations, collections and recoveries

This will involve (but is not limited to):

Deconstructing the business problem into an appropriate optimisation problem

Defining the objective function for the optimisation problem, considering which models need to be developed and which constraints are applicable

Developing action-effect prescriptive models that accurately predict the outcomes, given the customer’s behaviour and the treatment applied

Developing a simulation model that enables what-if analyses and provides guidance in the selection of an appropriate business strategy

Validate the individual component models and optimisation solution

Developing and overseeing deployment of strategies inferred from the optimisation solution

Monitoring and tracking the strategy performance to enable a quick feedback loop of key learnings

Senior analyst in analytical strategy development using various state of the art techniques (such as reinforcement learning models, SVM, decision trees, dual score matrices etc.)

This will involve (but is not limited to):

Evaluating potential performance variables to select the appropriate target variable (multiple if needed)

Developing an analytical solution given key business considerations and analytical information

Testing the strategy outcomes for stability and intended impact

Evaluating the success of the solution against selected performance variables

Monitoring and tracking the strategy performance to enable a quick feedback loop of key learnings

Play an active role in the development of portfolio forecasting and simulation models using analytical techniques (time series modelling, Markov modelling, supervised learning)

Develop forecasting models for key levers of the portfolio (charge-off & provisioning, account movements and construct, turnover and interest)

Documentation of strategy (as well as test results), adhering to agreed documentation standards

Ensure compliance of strategies/policies with relevant legislation

Appropriately engage with internal and external stakeholders to improve the operating level of the portfolio

Research and implement contemporary machine learning techniques

To take up this challenging position you should have:

An honours degree in Mathematics or Statistics

At least 2-3 years’ experience in an analytical position providing predictive and prescriptive solutions to business

Experience in using data analysis software packages (SQL, SAS, R, Python)

Experience with machine learning techniques such as optimisation, logistic regression, linear regression, SVM, decision trees, K-means, cluster analysis etc

Good strategic and conceptual abilities

Excellent data analysis, analytical and problem solving skills

Forecasting and reporting experience

High attention to detail

Excellent documentation and verbal communication skills

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

