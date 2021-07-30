Data Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Business Intelligence team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of Microsoft development tools and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process, and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic, and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity, and working towards successful customer service

Your responsibilities will be to:

Create technical specifications

Code, implement, test, and support changes in MS SQL Server MS SQL Analysis Services MS SQL SSIS



To qualify for this position, you will need:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience within building applications within a Data Warehouse /

Business Intelligence environment

Be technically skilled in MS SQL Server, MS SQL Analysis Server, MS SSIS

Have a good understanding of XML

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Good problem-solving skills

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

The following would be advantageous Agile development methodologies, Test Driven Development, and SOA Exposure to Dimensional Modelling (e.g. MDX)





Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position