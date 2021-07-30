Data Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Our Data Engineers work across interdisciplinary squads & teams that are each arranged around clear goals with responsibility for delivery of their own product and customer experience roadmaps.

You’ll spend your time working in our dedicated chapter/guild working on exposing insights and data for the organisation to drive improvements in our customer experience and profitability.

You will have the opportunity to revamp the tech stack to take us into the next five years of TFG Labs as we move towards being a data-driven organisation. We are building a pioneering team to innovate and create a wave of change to our customer’s experience.

Your Mission as a TFG Labs Data Engineer

As a Data Engineer, you’ll take ownership of the sourcing, transformation, and visualisation of data and dashboards for the TFG Labs products and teams. You’ll prioritise the building of a data-driven organisation, whilst sharing your knowledge with others and collaborating with a number of teams, ensuring a modern, high-quality data stack is built.

We’re looking for enthusiastic and resourceful data engineers who are passionate about turning data into insights. You want to help teams make data-informed decisions and take data-informed actions, you have a curious mindset, and you are motivated to understand our business better.

Help shape what we build. You’ll be working closely with product owners, operations and other engineers to design and refine our work. We work as a team and your input is key.

You have a good understanding of modern data engineering stacks, and a background in building ETL solutions. You have experience in data modeling in Data Lakes and Data Warehouses as well as experience in working in an agile organization.

Key Requirements

The BI & data team will drive data availability, data quality and engagement with data across the entire TFG Labs domain. To do this, you will need to be passionate about learning, driven to produce high quality work and have experience in the following areas:

Working on Data Engineering related projects

Building processes supporting data transformation, data structures, metadata, dependency and workload management

Excellent SQL knowledge and hands-on experience with the ability to create efficient data models.

Developing scalable and reliable data systems.

Familiarity with Data Modeling techniques and Data Warehousing standard methodologies and practices.

High-end problem-solving skills

Teaching others through knowledge sharing sessions and blog posts

Nice to have:

Experience with at least one major Cloud Data Warehouse Solution (e.g., Redshift, Snowflake)

Experience building and optimizing ‘big data’ data pipelines, architectures and data sets

If you’ve played a role in designing and implementing new architectures and technical strategies, while also looking after existing technology real-estate, you’ll fit in great.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position