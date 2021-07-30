Data Systems Analyst at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Data Systems Analyst is vacant. The Data Systems Analyst will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence and forms part of the Information and Communications Technology Division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The total annual remuneration package will be between R 475,092.00 and R593,812.00 and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 6 August 2021.

The Data Systems Analyst will be required to develop data modelling/analysis solution used to mine enterprise systems and applications for knowledge and information that enhance business processes and provide support to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Devise, develop, and deploy required data queries in response to business user needs.

Work with application development staff to coordinate the creation and management of data queries.

Develop, implement and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to data models.

Determine required network components to ensure data access, as well as data consistency and integrity.

Strong familiarity with data preparation, processing, classification, and forecasting.

Working technical experience with relational database servers.

Direct experience with data management techniques.

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum of a National Diploma in the field of computer science or Information Management Systems.

Knowledge of Machine Learning and Analytics will be required.

Minimum of 1-2 years relevant work experience in data analytics

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Have the ability to work well as part of a team

Be computer literate on an advanced level

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail

Self-motivated and pro-active

Have Strong negotiation skills

Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders

Desirable:

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Information provided is used for Employment Equity purposes.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.

Desired Skills:

Machine Learning

Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Modelling

Data Analysis

Business Processes

Business Needs

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

