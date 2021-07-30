Finance Systems Analyst (BPC/IFP) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Purpose of the job

The Finance Systems Analyst for ERP is responsible for ensuring the finance systems for all BCP and IFP related activities are functioning adequately to enable the finance function to achieve their business requirements. The Finance Projects and Systems function will act as an incubation hub to develop critical processes, functions or methodologies that once defined and designed will be handed over to finance to execute.

This role will assist the Finance Projects and Systems manager by providing research and analysis of technological enablers, developing and implementing the Finance and Information technology strategy, and assisting and training super users. This role will have high engagement with the Finance CoEs and Infotec.

Job Requirements

Skills and attributes

Understanding the integration of systems

Understanding systems maintenance

Knowledge of systems reporting

Analytical skills

Project management skills

Deadline and results driven

Ability to work under pressure

Agility

Problem solving abilities

Good communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Experience

2 – 3 years functional experience in Finance Information Systems

Qualification

B Bsc (Finance) Information Systems, BCom or NQF equivalent

SAP Accreditation

Key Performance Areas

Conduct research, analysis and business requirements

Consult with the CoEs and Infotec to gain an understanding of the finance and information technology strategy;

Conduct research to identify key trends and technological enablers and provide feedback to the CoEs;

Assist the CoEs with technology design;

Engage with business to understand business needs and document business requirements;

Develop a standard driver based model incorporating the top down and bottom up planning requirements as well as forecasting (IBP model requirements);

Engage with internal stakeholders on the infrastructure development for planning tool;

Develop and model the management reporting framework;

Manage and develop the project business cases.

Develop FIT strategy implementation plan

Collaborate with TFG Infotec on a project management plan to implement the finance and information technology strategy within the business;

Collaborate with TFG Infotec, on a 5-year implementation roadmap and communicate this to all stakeholders;

Consult with the CoEs to establish Finance technology governance models;

Participate in the TFG Infotec technology governance models;

Participate in capability modelling with relevant third parties.

Conduct system maintenance, security and UAT

Review the requirements for the system maintenance checks and consult with the CoEs and all relevant stakeholders to gain more insight;

Create a plan for routine maintenance and document the list of proposed changes;

Conduct the user acceptance testing and identify errors within the system;

Provide feedback of errors to TFG Infotec.

System support and training

Develop and maintain user guides and manuals for financial systems (Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs));

Support of financial systems users;

Ensure the training of all financial systems users.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication

Engage with internal stakeholders and ensure close collaboration with the CoEs;

Work with the businesses to ensure readiness for the future state from a process, people and technology perspective;

Communicate with various internal and external stakeholders to apprise them of ‘what is changing’ and build awareness on the ‘To-Be’ state.

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position