Full Stack Developer

Jul 30, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree

Knowledge, skills, and experience

  • 3-4 years proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL)
  • Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
  • Knowledge and experience in web services development will be an advantage;
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
  • Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
  • At least 3 years current experience

Overview of the position

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software;
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system;
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;
  • Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit The Client

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Full Stack
  • TSQL
  • Transact-SQL
  • Javascript
  • XML
  • jQuery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position