Minimum Requirements:
Qualification
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree
Knowledge, skills, and experience
- 3-4 years proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL)
- Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
- Knowledge and experience in web services development will be an advantage;
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
- Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
- At least 3 years current experience
Overview of the position
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software;
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system;
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;
- Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit The Client
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Full Stack
- TSQL
- Transact-SQL
- Javascript
- XML
- jQuery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development