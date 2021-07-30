IT Devops Engineer at IoT.nxt

The primary mission of the IoT DevOps Engineer is to build, deploy, manage, and support all the cloud-based software using the latest automation, virtualization, and containerization technologies thereby ensuring that solutions are continuously deployed with minimal disruption to Production solutions.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)
- Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure
- Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
- Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
- Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
- Participate in the design of information and operational support systems
- Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
- Provide technical direction to IT support staff
- Ensure constant availability of technical resources
Desired Skills:
- dev Ops