IT Devops Engineer at IoT.nxt

Jul 30, 2021

The primary mission of the IoT DevOps Engineer is to build, deploy, manage, and support all the cloud-based software using the latest automation, virtualization, and containerization technologies thereby ensuring that solutions are continuously deployed with minimal disruption to Production solutions.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)
  • Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure
  • Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
  • Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
  • Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
  • Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
  • Participate in the design of information and operational support systems
  • Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.
  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
  • Provide technical direction to IT support staff
  • Ensure constant availability of technical resources

Desired Skills:

  • dev Ops

