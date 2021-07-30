IT Devops Engineer at IoT.nxt

The primary mission of the IoT DevOps Engineer is to build, deploy, manage, and support all the cloud-based software using the latest automation, virtualization, and containerization technologies thereby ensuring that solutions are continuously deployed with minimal disruption to Production solutions.

Roles and responsibilities:

Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)

Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure

Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks

Participate in the design of information and operational support systems

Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Provide technical direction to IT support staff

Ensure constant availability of technical resources

Desired Skills:

dev Ops

