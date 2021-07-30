Junior Data analyst at Reverside

Junior Data Analyst Role in Johannesburg/ Cape town
We are looking for Data AnalystProfessionals with 2+yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Data Analyst Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Data Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing Data for improvement, recommend new Data processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.
Data Analyst Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluate company Data systems and current processes
- Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures
- Evaluate company performance, information, and formats
- Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs
- Track company Data systems progress and report on progress
- Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems
- Advise on best practices
Data Analyst Requirements and Qualifications
- A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
- 2+ years of previous experience in Data analyst
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
- Able to analyze system records and translate data
- Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
- Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
- Self-motivated and self-directed
- Must be able to write queries in SQL
- have training in Power BI Skills