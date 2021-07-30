Junior Data analyst at Reverside

Junior Data Analyst Role in Johannesburg/ Cape town

We are looking for Data AnalystProfessionals with 2+yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Data Analyst Job Summary

We are seeking an experienced Data Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing Data for improvement, recommend new Data processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.

Data Analyst Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate company Data systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company Data systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems

Advise on best practices

Data Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma as qualification

2+ years of previous experience in Data analyst

of previous experience in Data analyst Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.

Able to analyze system records and translate data

Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Self-motivated and self-directed

Must be able to write queries in SQL

have training in Power BI Skills

