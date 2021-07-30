Project Manager at Ntice Search

Jul 30, 2021

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Project Manager to join their team. You must be comfortable working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment.Duties:

  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
  • Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation
  • Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
  • Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
  • Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team
  • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
  • Report and escalate to management as needed
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
  • Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
  • Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
  • Provide day-to-day customer liaison
  • Responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery
  • Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams
  • Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
  • Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
  • Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
  • Prepare internal and customer reports
  • Identify and manage risks
  • Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department

Requirements:

  • Formal Tertiary Qualification
  • Certified Scrum Master
  • PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification
  • Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
  • At least 10 years work experience in the Industry
  • At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role
  • Proven experience in project/task management
  • Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams
  • Proven experience managing project budgets
  • Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel
  • Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
  • The desire to drive continuous improvement

