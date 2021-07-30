Project Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Project Manager to join their team. You must be comfortable working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment.Duties:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress

Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients

Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

Provide day-to-day customer liaison

Responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery

Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams

Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes

Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies

Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities

Prepare internal and customer reports

Identify and manage risks

Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department

Requirements:

Formal Tertiary Qualification

Certified Scrum Master

PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification

Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

At least 10 years work experience in the Industry

At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role

Proven experience in project/task management

Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams

Proven experience managing project budgets

Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel

Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations

The desire to drive continuous improvement

