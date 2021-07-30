Project Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Project Manager to join their team. You must be comfortable working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment.Duties:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
- Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
- Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
- Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
- Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
- Provide day-to-day customer liaison
- Responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery
- Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams
- Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
- Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
- Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
- Prepare internal and customer reports
- Identify and manage risks
- Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department
Requirements:
- Formal Tertiary Qualification
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification
- Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
- At least 10 years work experience in the Industry
- At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role
- Proven experience in project/task management
- Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams
- Proven experience managing project budgets
- Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel
- Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
- The desire to drive continuous improvement