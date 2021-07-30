Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant Tertiary Diploma/Degree (beneficial)
- ISTQB Certified
- Salesforce Certified
Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years solid QA Test experience within a Salesforce environment
Duties:
- Providing daily status updates to QA manager
- Keeping up to date with the latest salesforce releases. This includes, but is not limited to ensuring you remain certified
- Working directly with clients on projects
- Development and implementation of software functionality tests
- Reporting and tracking defects using test management tools
- Keeping up-to-date with standards and requirements of software quality control
- Reviewing requirements, raising queries and interacting with onshore/ offshore teams to understand the business process
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- QA
- Quality Assurance
- QA Test Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Multi award-winning Platinum Salesforce consulting partner, seeks to hire an experienced (Salesforce Certified) QA Test Analyst to start ASAP