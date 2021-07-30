QA Test Analyst

Jul 30, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Tertiary Diploma/Degree (beneficial)
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Salesforce Certified

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years solid QA Test experience within a Salesforce environment

Duties:

  • Providing daily status updates to QA manager
  • Keeping up to date with the latest salesforce releases. This includes, but is not limited to ensuring you remain certified
  • Working directly with clients on projects
  • Development and implementation of software functionality tests
  • Reporting and tracking defects using test management tools
  • Keeping up-to-date with standards and requirements of software quality control
  • Reviewing requirements, raising queries and interacting with onshore/ offshore teams to understand the business process

Desired Skills:

  • Salesforce
  • QA
  • Quality Assurance
  • QA Test Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multi award-winning Platinum Salesforce consulting partner, seeks to hire an experienced (Salesforce Certified) QA Test Analyst to start ASAP

