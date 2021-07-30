QA Test Analyst

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Tertiary Diploma/Degree (beneficial)

ISTQB Certified

Salesforce Certified

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years solid QA Test experience within a Salesforce environment

Duties:

Providing daily status updates to QA manager

Keeping up to date with the latest salesforce releases. This includes, but is not limited to ensuring you remain certified

Working directly with clients on projects

Development and implementation of software functionality tests

Reporting and tracking defects using test management tools

Keeping up-to-date with standards and requirements of software quality control

Reviewing requirements, raising queries and interacting with onshore/ offshore teams to understand the business process

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

QA

Quality Assurance

QA Test Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multi award-winning Platinum Salesforce consulting partner, seeks to hire an experienced (Salesforce Certified) QA Test Analyst to start ASAP

