Senior ETL Developer at Dotmodus

Experience in the following technologies and methodologies/Fields will be required:

Netezza Proc SQL, Abinitio, SAS, Python , Scala, Java, Spark, AWS Aurora, AWS Redshift, AWS Glue, Data Robot MLOPS and Control-m

Proven track record of working in high pressure environments and remaining composed and professional

Role Purpose:

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Advise on Budget forecasting to align the identified needs for IT Infrastructure Architecture

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to businessrequirements

Plan, design and build an IT infrastructure architecture, usually at an enterprise level, to meet business requirements and customise application functionality as identified through the relationship with the Organisational Sources and other External sources.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during design of IT Infrastructure Architecture

Draft business and technical requirements into requests for proposal documents for IT Infrastructure Architecture

Ensure IT Infrastructure Architecture Performance and Upgrade Metrics are developed and used in the business

Ensure system health checks process is aligned with SLA and best practices for the Business Technical Environment

Support application functionality to problems analysis in existing infrastructure architecture by staying abreast with latest technological advances in the market place then translate current and future trends and advise management of benefits and well as risk

Manage own development to increase own competencies

Develop an In-depth knowledge of specified field as well as ability to translate this knowledge into business terms and Solutions

Desired Skills:

SAS

Python

scala

Java

spark

aws

About The Employer:

DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision making, and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships – DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, a AWS Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee and Looker.

