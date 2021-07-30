Senior Information Security Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Information Security portfolio! If you have sound experience in GRC (Governance, Risk Management and Compliance) for large scale organisatios, then you should consider applying for this role. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Key performance areas:

Define IAM application solutions by engaging with system and business owners; evaluate IAM procedures and processes associated with applications across TFG landscape

Develop IAM integration solutions by preparing and evaluating workflow solutions for TFG applications identified for IAM integration

Control IAM integrations with TFG applications by establishing specifications and requirements; coordinating production with vendor programmers where necessary

Manage the full IAM QA pipeline

Understand and manage the full life-cycle of IAM

Validate IAM results by testing implementations

Ensure overall effectiveness and on-going IAM operation by training TFG personnel; provide on-going support to IAM components and liaising with vendor where required

Provide reference to IAM application solutions by writing documentation applicable to applications brought under IAM management, or IAM components used as part of the solution

Document IAM implementations with TFG applications if and when required

Develop custom solutions where necessary based on IAM integration requirements (JavaScript, Python, Perl)

Use out of the box integration tools within the IAM product to provide integration solutions

Manage the Data Leakage Protection (DLP) solution including policy design, testing and deployment

Manage the health of the DLP environment

Manage the monthly DLP management reporting cycle

Assist in reporting and remediating incidents associated to DLP incidents

You will have:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Information Security certification (s) such as Security+, CyberSecurity Analyst, CASP, SSCP, CISSP,CISM, CRISC, and ISO27000 set of standards

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience

Experience with Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems required

Experience across the IAM life-cycle like on-boarding, off-boarding, modification and recertification

Experience with Privileged Access Management (PAM) required

Experience in Insider Threat programs

Experience in Data Leakage protection applications

Advanced knowledge of software Development Life Cycle protocols

Understanding and leveraging of mainstream Risk Management frameworks

Experience in vendor management

Experience in programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, Perl, Python etc.

Knowledge and experience of LDAP solutions like Active Directory

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong analytical skills

Good interpersonal skills

Coping within a high-pressured environment

Ideally you should be skilled in:

Identify and Access Management applications like SavyInt, Cyberark, CA IDM Suite, IBM TIM/TAM

DLP solutions like McAfee, Symantec, Forcepoint

Data science using development solutions like Python, Jupyter Notebooks, Spark ML, Hadoop

Experience with SIEM solutions

Cloud exposure like Azure, AWS, Google

Project Management capabilities

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

