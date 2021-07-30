Senior Project Manager at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
An exciting opportunity has become available for a Senior Project Manager in our Capabilities Delivery team for the Financial Services Division.
This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment
Key Performance Outputs:
- Management of business projects including all project related dependencies, project team members and other resources
- Planning, coordination and facilitation of multiple project activities
- Conducting Project Risk and mitigation analysis
- Managing senior stakeholders and service providers
- Evaluation of projects’ productivity & feasibility studies
- Producing project related documentation
- Producing change management plans and related documentation
- Understanding of business processes and systems integration
Requirements:
- Proven proficiency in Project Management Methodology
- Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects
- A team player with excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Process and systems thinking skills
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills
- Proven facilitation and presentation skills
- Proven change management skills
- Customer Service Orientation
- High attention to detail
- A relevant project management qualification will be an advantage
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act