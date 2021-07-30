Senior Project Manager at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Senior Project Manager in our Capabilities Delivery team for the Financial Services Division.

This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment

Key Performance Outputs:

Management of business projects including all project related dependencies, project team members and other resources

Planning, coordination and facilitation of multiple project activities

Conducting Project Risk and mitigation analysis

Managing senior stakeholders and service providers

Evaluation of projects’ productivity & feasibility studies

Producing project related documentation

Producing change management plans and related documentation

Understanding of business processes and systems integration

Requirements:

Proven proficiency in Project Management Methodology

Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects

A team player with excellent written and verbal communication skills

Process and systems thinking skills

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Proven facilitation and presentation skills

Proven change management skills

Customer Service Orientation

High attention to detail

A relevant project management qualification will be an advantage

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act

