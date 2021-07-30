Senior Project Manager at The Foschini Group

Jul 30, 2021

Position Description:

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Senior Project Manager in our Capabilities Delivery team for the Financial Services Division.

This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment

Key Performance Outputs:

  • Management of business projects including all project related dependencies, project team members and other resources
  • Planning, coordination and facilitation of multiple project activities
  • Conducting Project Risk and mitigation analysis
  • Managing senior stakeholders and service providers
  • Evaluation of projects’ productivity & feasibility studies
  • Producing project related documentation
  • Producing change management plans and related documentation
  • Understanding of business processes and systems integration

Requirements:

  • Proven proficiency in Project Management Methodology
  • Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects
  • A team player with excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Process and systems thinking skills
  • Excellent analytical and problem solving skills
  • Proven facilitation and presentation skills
  • Proven change management skills
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • High attention to detail
  • A relevant project management qualification will be an advantage

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act

