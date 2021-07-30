Senior UI Designer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The TFG Labs User Experience team is expanding to support TFG’s digital transformation, and we’re looking for exceptional people with a mix of skills including strategy, UX and UI design, service design, interaction design and branding. We’re a customer-first team that focuses on user-centric design, data driven decisions and creativity to build engaging and delightful user experiences while simplifying complex business processes at the same time.

We work in cross-functional teams with product managers, engineers and stakeholders to solve meaningful customer problems – from ideating through prototyping and user testing to measuring performance once live.

What you can expect:

We’re looking for a strong Senior Product/UI Designer to help us to push the boundaries of what is possible. You’ll help define the product experience by creating exceptional user flows, patterns and material guidelines across all our surfaces including native apps, responsive websites, CMS and store engagement. The Senior Product Designer builds impactful product experiences that strike a balance between the consumers’ intent and the business’s needs.

The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast work environment that requires strong independent problem-solving skills and innovative thinking, coupled with team collaboration and open communication. The individual is highly creative with excellent aesthetic judgement, and consistently demonstrates superb design and presentation skills while working on multiple projects at the same time. This individual is confidently able to justify data driven design decisions based on a thorough understanding of user-centered design methodologies.

An amazing opportunity, with the ability to influence the user experience and product design strategy along the way – it’s your opportunity to make a difference.

What you will be doing:

You’ll be a customer advocate throughout the creative process and support our product managers to build innovative and delightful products.

Discover unmet product needs and identify opportunities to make them more delightful and usable. Drive user research and testing along the customer journey to discover pain points and needs.

Define and break down the complexity of various user flows into a seamless and enjoyable experience. Define problem statements using the generated insights to make sure we’re working on the right problems and opportunities.

Design inspiring user-centered solutions in the TFG Design System. Bring concepts to life by iteratively creating prototypes at all levels of fidelity. Leverage user frameworks and data to identify opportunities to reduce complexity and simplify the user journey.

Deliver the best designs by working closely with the product and engineering teams to guide them through to implementation. Provide excellent and clearly detailed documentation of designs to engineers.

What you need to be successful:

Eight or more years of product/UI design experience. Preference will be given to candidates who have experience designing complex solutions across multiple ecommerce platforms.

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field would be beneficial.

Proven experience in software and tools such as Sketch, Figma, Axure, Adobe, Miro, Zeplin, Google Optimize, Hotjar is a must etc.

Extensive experience in using user-centered design principles to design intuitive solutions and solve complex design problems or business processes, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

Strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical skills including the ability to present design processes, concepts and solutions clearly and persuasively to colleagues, partners, stakeholders and senior executives.

Be excited about collaborating closely with teams and other stakeholders (internal or external) to regularly deliver design solutions for approval.

Ability to work efficiently and demonstrate a bias for action in a fast-paced, sometimes ambiguous environment.

Comfortable moving between platforms, and upcoming technology projects, to create experiences with multiple user touchpoints on different platforms and devices.

Please include your portfolio in your application to show recent innovative designs and flows.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position