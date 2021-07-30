Software Engineer: Systems Administrator / IT support at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Software Engineer – Systems Administrator / IT support

We are building an IT team where the mission is to create a foundation to allow the team to gett work done in an effective, agile and effecient way.

The System team is focused on facilitating the best possible experience for our talent, providing the right tools at the right time to further TFG Lab’s mission. We’re driven by automation and love building our own solutions when we can’t find an existing one that fits.

As Systems Administrator you will be responsible for supporting and managing the on-premise, hybrid and cloud IT Infrastructure services and systems our internal team. This role is a great opportunity for the right candidate to gain exposure to a wide range of technology and set up TFG Labs with a scalable infrastructure.

What you’ll do

Identifying opportunities for automation, and building out solutions using a combination of custom code and Okta Workflows.

Designing and deploying supporting infrastructure in AWS using technology such as Kubernetes and Terraform.

Maintaining and improving our Identity and Access Management platform (Okta).

Pairing and mentoring other members of both the IT Systems and IT Services teams.

Assisting in ticket escalations as needed.

Continually grow and strive to push technical boundaries.

Assist in researching and deploying new tools or platforms.

Proactively manage both the hardware and software to provide excellent technical support

Management of infrastructure to provide high quality support

Support project activity and balance this with support and administrative tasks

Build tools/scripts and support previously developed tools and improve automation

Provide support dealing with incidents, daily checks, upgrades, changes, backups & monitoring

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

