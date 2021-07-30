Software Engineers at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Our engineers work in interdisciplinary squads each arranged around clear product goals with responsibility for delivery of their own product roadmaps.

You’ll spend your time working in our dedicated squad working on different stages of the customer journey.

You will have the opportunity to revamp the stack to take us into the next five years of TFG labs. We are building a pioneering team to innovate and create a wave of change to the customer’s experience.

Your Mission as a TFG Labs Software Engineer

As an Engineer you’ll take ownership over the products, features and services your team looks after, being curious at heart with a desire to make things better. You’ll prioritise the focus on being one team with a passion for nurturing, coaching and sharing your knowledge with others whilst ensuring high quality code is delivered using agile methods.

Your role will be focused on delivering secure, reliable and scalable software and supporting your team with technical tasks when needed as well as evaluating and advising on design choices and ensuring that software is high quality and balances technical and business considerations.

You’ll also be defining and documenting test cases for new systems and maintaining live systems to ensure ongoing performance evolving new approaches/solutions with other professions through discoveries, maintain a focus on development and deployment and helping prioritise and direct technical tasks across your team, to balance new and live services.

You’ll be an engineer who is confident in developing applications, passionate about learning and driven to produce high quality work. Enjoys being involved throughout the product life cycle, from idea generation, design, and prototyping to execution, and shipping whilst having experience with:

Backend, frontend, or full-stack development, with detailed knowledge of Javascript (and frameworks such as Node or React), Python, or .NET Core

Databases and DB technology (RDBMS, SQL etc)

Working with an agile environment

Full software delivery lifecycle

Working practices such as test driven development (focusing on automation), continuous integration and continuous delivery

A cloud-based approach, selecting cloud components and defining infrastructure as code to integrate them (Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, and/or Google Cloud etc.)

Python encouraged 🙂

