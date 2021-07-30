Software Support Analyst

My client is a company that operates in the consulting space. Their offices are in Bryanston. They are looking for a Software Support Agent to provide hands on customer support by reviewing customer support tickets and identifying problem areas, using SQL. You will drive customer satisfaction by providing leadership, guidance and management to customers on their issues. The position is based in Johannesburg.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

MS SQL Server programming ability – Required

Quality Assurance (QA) Background

Business Intelligence experience

Working knowledge of stored procedures

Knowledge of SSIS packages

Experience with data integration techniques

Strong team player

Excellent interpersonal communication skills

Around 3 years experience

Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

Stored Procedures

Stored procs

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position