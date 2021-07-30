Software Support Analyst

My client is a company that operates in the consulting space. Their offices are in Bryanston. They are looking for a Software Support Agent to provide hands on customer support by reviewing customer support tickets and identifying problem areas, using SQL. You will drive customer satisfaction by providing leadership, guidance and management to customers on their issues. The position is based in Johannesburg.
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- MS SQL Server programming ability – Required
- Quality Assurance (QA) Background
- Business Intelligence experience
- Working knowledge of stored procedures
- Knowledge of SSIS packages
- Experience with data integration techniques
- Strong team player
- Excellent interpersonal communication skills
- Around 3 years experience
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- Stored Procedures
- Stored procs
- SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree