Solutions Architect at Letsema

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing Solution Architects for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Future Job Title: Solution Architects

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

We are looking for innovative Solution Architects to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet our clients’ business needs. In your role, you will integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture and explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms. You will have high level of technical expertise, combined with excellent planning, coordination and communication skills, and the ability to work in teams. You will have experience with relevant development tools and specific application and system architecture, in addition to a strong understanding of object-oriented design.

Responsibilities:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company and client needs.

Work with software development and IT manager to design and deliver solutions.

Work with business analysts, implementation managers and the product manager to understand requirements.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical options have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Skills:Project management and leadership skills.

Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under indirect supervision.

Broad understanding of information technology topics.

Effective interpersonal skills and collaborative management style to include teamwork and team building ability.

Technically creative and open-minded

Qualifications:BSc/BA in computer science, engineering, or relevant field.

Minimum of 10 years relative experience.

Previous project management experience is advantageous.

Designing in [URL Removed] Tech Stack.

SQL Server C Sharp [URL Removed] – frameworks

Experience with platforms service hosting

Desired Skills:

High-level design

Integration Architecture

Application Design

Proof of concept

Solution Architecture

Technical Architecture

Solution Design

Enterprise Architecture

Architecture Design

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

