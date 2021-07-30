Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Jul 30, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for non-supermarket solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 – 10 years Working experience in retail or FMCG with at least 5 project lifecycles
  • 5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

  • 5 + years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

  • Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

  • S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
  • Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills
  • Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills
  • Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills
  • Excellent organisation and facilitation skills
  • Strong conflict management skills
  • Commercial & business understanding of retail industry
  • Experience with Retail applications: SAP Retail, JDA, JDEdwards, Baan, MS Navision or similar
  • Experience with Inventory Optimization
  • Experience with eCommerce and digital transformation architectures

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Lifecycles
  • Retail
  • FMCG
  • SAP
  • Architecture Design
  • Solution Design
  • UML
  • OO
  • SOA
  • Agile
  • Togaf
  • SAP Retail
  • JDA
  • JDedwards
  • Baan
  • MS Navision
  • eCommerce
  • Digital transformation
  • Inventory optimisation
  • Solution Architecture
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

