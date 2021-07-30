Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for non-supermarket solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5 – 10 years Working experience in retail or FMCG with at least 5 project lifecycles

5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

5 + years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Commercial & business understanding of retail industry

Experience with Retail applications: SAP Retail, JDA, JDEdwards, Baan, MS Navision or similar

Experience with Inventory Optimization

Experience with eCommerce and digital transformation architectures

