Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for non-supermarket solutions.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
- 5 – 10 years Working experience in retail or FMCG with at least 5 project lifecycles
- 5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.
5 + years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP
Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)
- S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
- Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills
- Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills
- Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills
- Excellent organisation and facilitation skills
- Strong conflict management skills
- Commercial & business understanding of retail industry
- Experience with Retail applications: SAP Retail, JDA, JDEdwards, Baan, MS Navision or similar
- Experience with Inventory Optimization
- Experience with eCommerce and digital transformation architectures
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years