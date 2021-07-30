Systems Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Systems Manager to join their team. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of Financial Services products and ensure they are developed efficiently using the most suitable technologies.Duties:
- Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner
- Ensure quality solutions and system stability
- Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s)
- Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment
- Apply product and organisational knowledge to lead the product team
- Accountable for overall design
- Identify and manage technical debt
- Provide technical mentoring to the team
- Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed
- Accountable for team documentation
- Approve change controls
- Accountable for team time logging
- Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)
- Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings
- Hold team and individuals accountable to their commitments
- Evaluate performance of team members
Requirements:
- 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
- Financial Services industry experience and knowledge
- Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
- Good people management skills
- Mentoring employees
- Delegate and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
- Ability to blend technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
- Tech savvy and passionate about building products
- Experience in an Agile environment