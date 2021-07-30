Systems Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Systems Manager to join their team. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of Financial Services products and ensure they are developed efficiently using the most suitable technologies.Duties:

Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner

Ensure quality solutions and system stability

Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s)

Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment

Apply product and organisational knowledge to lead the product team

Accountable for overall design

Identify and manage technical debt

Provide technical mentoring to the team

Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed

Accountable for team documentation

Approve change controls

Accountable for team time logging

Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)

Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings

Hold team and individuals accountable to their commitments

Evaluate performance of team members

Requirements:

10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

Financial Services industry experience and knowledge

Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

Good people management skills

Mentoring employees

Delegate and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products

Excellent communication skills

Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams

Ability to blend technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome

Tech savvy and passionate about building products

Experience in an Agile environment

