Systems Manager at Ntice Search

Jul 30, 2021

My client, a well-known retail organisation, is looking for a Systems Manager to join their team. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of Financial Services products and ensure they are developed efficiently using the most suitable technologies.Duties:

  • Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner
  • Ensure quality solutions and system stability
  • Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s)
  • Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment
  • Apply product and organisational knowledge to lead the product team
  • Accountable for overall design
  • Identify and manage technical debt
  • Provide technical mentoring to the team
  • Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed
  • Accountable for team documentation
  • Approve change controls
  • Accountable for team time logging
  • Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)
  • Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings
  • Hold team and individuals accountable to their commitments
  • Evaluate performance of team members

Requirements:

  • 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
  • Financial Services industry experience and knowledge
  • Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
  • Good people management skills
  • Mentoring employees
  • Delegate and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
  • Ability to blend technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
  • Tech savvy and passionate about building products
  • Experience in an Agile environment

